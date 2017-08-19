Orioles' Chris Tillman: Could start Sunday

Tillman could start Sunday's game against the Angels if he is not used out of the bullpen Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He was thought to be moving to the bullpen for the rest of August, but it seems the Orioles may quickly pivot to giving him the ball for the final game of this weekend's series. Tillman has an 8.10 ERA as a starter this year, so he should be avoided if he is moved back into the rotation. This would be Wade Miley's turn in the rotation, so if Tillman does pitch Saturday, it will likely be Miley who takes the ball Sunday.