Orioles' Chris Tillman: Eaten up by Tigers
Tillman (1-7) surrendered seven runs -- five earned -- on six hits and two walks while striking out a single batter through just two innings during Thursday's loss to Detroit.
Things continue to go south for Tillman, and he's now allowed 15 runs through his past 6.1 innings to balloon his ERA and WHIP to 8.10 and 2.04, respectively. At this stage of the game, Tillman's spot in the Baltimore rotation is fair from a sure thing, and his fantasy value is next to non-existent. He lines up to face the Angels on the road next, but it wouldn't be shocking if his start is skipped.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Ambushed by Rangers on Friday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Fans five in no-decision Saturday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Tosses quality start in no-decision Monday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Will start Monday against Rangers•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Reinstated from paternity leave•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Will not start Saturday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...