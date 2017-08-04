Orioles' Chris Tillman: Eaten up by Tigers

Tillman (1-7) surrendered seven runs -- five earned -- on six hits and two walks while striking out a single batter through just two innings during Thursday's loss to Detroit.

Things continue to go south for Tillman, and he's now allowed 15 runs through his past 6.1 innings to balloon his ERA and WHIP to 8.10 and 2.04, respectively. At this stage of the game, Tillman's spot in the Baltimore rotation is fair from a sure thing, and his fantasy value is next to non-existent. He lines up to face the Angels on the road next, but it wouldn't be shocking if his start is skipped.