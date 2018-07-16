Orioles' Chris Tillman: Effective in rehab outing

Tillman (back) tossed 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.1 innings during a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Tillman appeared to be completely healthy during his sixth minor-league rehabilitation assignment. He'll likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list following the All-Star break after missing over two months due to a lower-back strain. Tillman struggled with the big club prior to his injury, accruing a 10.46 ERA and 2.21 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 26.2 innings, so it's unclear as to what role he'll handle upon his return.