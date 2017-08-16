Orioles' Chris Tillman: Eyeing Tuesday start

Tillman is option to start Tuesday's home game against Oakland, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Following Thursday's day off, the team has a string of six straight games before reaching its next break. Manager Buck Showalter is debating inserting Tillman -- and pushing Dylan Bundy back a night -- which would afford the entire rotation an extra day of rest. Tillman was crushed (seven runs over two innings) in his last start on Aug. 3 before being moved to the bullpen. Assuming he gets the call Tuesday, it remains unclear if he'd remain in the rotation, or simply be used as a spot starter for the evening.