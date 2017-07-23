Orioles' Chris Tillman: Fans five in no-decision Saturday

Tillman (1-5) allowed three runs on six hits while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Saturday.

Tillman held the Astros to a single run through five innings, but ran into trouble in the sixth frame to hasten his exit from the contest. With a 7.01 ERA, he's a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Friday against the Rangers.