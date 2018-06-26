Orioles' Chris Tillman: Goes 3.1 innings in second rehab start
Tillman (back) made his second rehab start Monday for Low-A Delmarva, covering 3.1 innings and giving up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three.
Tillman tossed 62 pitches (37 strikes) Monday and will likely need to up his count to the 80-to-90 range before the Orioles entertain activating the right-hander from the 10-day disabled list. Considering Tillman had posted a 10.46 ERA and 2.21 WHIP in 26.2 innings prior to landing on the DL in May with a lower-back strain, he's far from a lock to regain a rotation spot once he's activated.
