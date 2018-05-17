Orioles' Chris Tillman: Headed to extended spring training Thursday

Tillman (back) will report to the Orioles' spring training facility in Florida on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tillman was placed on the disabled list last week with a lower-back strain. The 30-year-old is reportedly still dealing with some pain and has yet to resume throwing, leaving him without a timetable for his return. Once the pain subsides, Tillman will presumably pick up a throwing program at extended spring training before eventually heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. His return date will ultimately depend on when he resumes throwing. While Tillman is sidelined, David Hess and Miguel Castro are the top candidates to fill in for him in the rotation.