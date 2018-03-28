Orioles' Chris Tillman: In line for Monday's start
Tillman will start Monday's game against Houston, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tillman will slide down to the fifth spot in Baltimore's rotation once Alex Cobb gets back to speed, but for now the 29-year-old is set to follow Kevin Gausman for the club's road opener versus the Astros. He had a rough go of it during the 2017 campaign, posting a career-worst 7.84 and 1.89 WHIP while logging a measly 63:51 K:BB over 93 innings. Fully healthy for the first time in 20 months, Tillman will look to get back on track with a tough matchup against the defending champions.
