Orioles' Chris Tillman: Lands on DL with back injury
Tillman was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a lower-back strain.
Tillman had a second straight disastrous outing during Thursday's start against Kansas City, allowing five earned runs while recording just four outs. The club didn't specify a timetable for Tillman and it remains to be seen whether the right-hander will still have a spot in the Orioles' rotation upon his return. In a corresponding move, Jimmy Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.
