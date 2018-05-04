Orioles' Chris Tillman: Lit up in loss to Angels

Tillman (1-5) took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, lasting just one inning and giving up seven runs on seven hits with no strikeouts and a walk as the Orioles got blown out 12-3.

Tillman was coming off his best start of the season in a seven-inning shutout of the Tigers but the Angels shelled him in this one and his ERA now sits at 9.24 with a 2.05 WHIP. While he showed that he's still capable of throwing a solid outing against Detroit, Tillman is coming off a rough campaign that saw him post a 7.84 ERA over 19 starts and his overall numbers so far this year suggest he hasn't made much progress in correcting those struggles, putting him far off the fantasy radar until he demonstrates a sustained turnaround.