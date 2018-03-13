Orioles' Chris Tillman: Makes spring debut Tuesday
Tillman is the starting pitcher for Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Twins.
The Orioles eased the right-hander into game action after signing him in mid-February, but the time finally came for him to pitch against other major-leaguers. At this point, Tillman seems to be in line for a back-end rotation spot, especially after news broke that Gabriel Ynoa (shin) will begin the season on the disabled list. Tillman will look to improve after a disappointing 2017 campaign in which he produced a rough 7.84 ERA and a 1.89 WHIP in 93 innings pitched.
More News
