Orioles' Chris Tillman: Moving rehab assignment to Triple-A

Tillman (back) is scheduled to make his third rehab start at Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Tillman made the second start of his rehab assignment for Low-A Delmarva on Monday, covering 3.1 innings and tossing 62 pitches in that outing. The Orioles probably want to see Tillman build up to around 80-to-90 pitches and find success against higher-level minor-league competition before deeming his ready to return from the DL, so the right-hander will head to the International League for a stiffer challenge. It seems likely that Tillman will be in store for at least one additional start in the minors beyond Saturday's outing prior to being reinstated to Baltimore's active roster.