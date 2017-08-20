Orioles' Chris Tillman: Named Sunday's starter

Tillman will start Sunday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Buck Showalter held off on naming a starter for Sunday until after Saturday's game, as he couldn't rule out Tillman being needed in relief in the first two games of the series. It's now official, but Tillman should be avoided in mixed leagues -- and probably all formats -- given his immense struggles as a starter this year. He figures to transition back to the bullpen next week.