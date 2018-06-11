Orioles' Chris Tillman: Nearing rehab assignment

Tillman (back) could head to short-season Aberdeen for a rehab assignment next week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tillman has been sidelined with a lower-back strain since May 11. His results were shockingly poor before the injury, as he posted a 10.46 ERA, a 9.5 percent strikeout rate and a 12.4 percent walk rate. That comes on the heels of the 7.84 ERA he posted in 93 innings last season. He will certainly have to prove his effectiveness when he returns from injury before fantasy owners will have any reason to trust him even as a streaming option.

More News
Our Latest Stories