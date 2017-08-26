Orioles' Chris Tillman: Next start to come Monday
Tillman is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tillman was a candidate to pick up a start in Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox, but manager Buck Showalter decided to stick with a five-man rotation for the current week, allowing Wade Miley to pick up a second start. The Orioles appear poised to go with a six-man rotation next week with the addition of Tillman, who will probably need to perform well in Monday's outing in order to pick up another start during the team's series with the Blue Jays the following weekend. After being banished to the bullpen earlier this month, Tillman picked up a start Aug. 20 against the Angels but wasn't overly impressive, giving up four runs on four hits and six walks over 5.1 innings in a no decision.
