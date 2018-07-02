Orioles' Chris Tillman: Next step in rehab unclear
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he wasn't certain where or when Tillman (back) would make his next rehab start after the right-hander was roughed up Saturday for five runs on eight hits and a walk over 3.1 innings for Triple-A Norfolk, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. "It didn't look very good statistically," Showalter said of Tillman's latest rehab outing. "I probably know the same thing [about Tillman's next step] that y'all do at this point."
Tillman has already made three rehab starts and is about halfway through the 30-day rehab window pitchers are allotted under MLB rules. With Tillman having failed to escape the fourth inning in any of his minor-league outings thus far, it's almost certain that he'll need another start or two on the farm before the Orioles would consider bringing him off the 10-day disabled list. Tillman posted a 10.46 ERA and 2.21 WHIP in seven starts prior to hitting the DL and hasn't noticed dramatically better results in the minors, so the Orioles may be reluctant to insert him back into the big-league rotation once he's activated.
