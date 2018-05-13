Orioles' Chris Tillman: No progress yet in recovery

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Sunday that there hasn't been any discussions regarding the next steps for Tillman (back), Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tillman landed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a lower-back strain and looks destined to miss more than the minimum amount of time since a throwing program doesn't seem to be imminent for the right-hander. Even if Tillman is cleared to return by the end of May, he won't be guaranteed a rotation spot after turning in a 10.46 ERA and 2.21 WHIP in 26.2 innings. The 30-year-old looks like a safe cut outside of AL-only formats.