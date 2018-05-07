Orioles' Chris Tillman: Pushed back in pitching schedule
Tillman won't take the mound during the Orioles' three-game series with the Royals that runs Tuesday through Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Dylan Bundy, Andrew Cashner and Kevin Gausman are listed as the Orioles' probable starters for the series, indicating that Tillman has been moved behind the latter two pitchers in the schedule. Due to an off day Monday, it's possible that Alex Cobb will also leapfrog Tillman in the order to start Friday's series opener against Tampa Bay on normal rest, leaving Tillman to take the hill for one game of a doubleheader Saturday versus the Rays. It's hardly a surprise that the Orioles have chosen to delay Tillman's next start after he lasted just one inning and was blitzed for a season-high seven runs in his last outing against the Angels on May 3. Tillman now carries a 9.24 ERA and 2.05 WHIP through six starts this season and could be at risk of losing his rotation spot with another poor showing his next time out.
