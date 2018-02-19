Orioles' Chris Tillman: Re-signs with Orioles

Tillman signed a one-year contract with the Orioles on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

The deal is reportedly a major-league contract worth about $3 million, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. The 2017 campaign was a forgettable one for Tillman, as he missed the first month of the season with a shoulder injury and struggled mightily when healthy, posting a career-worst 7.84 ERA and 1.89 WHIP across 93 innings. With a full offseason to rehab his shoulder, a healthy Tillman will look to bounce back in 2018, though it may be best to take a wait-and-see approach with the soon-to-be 31-year-old. He'll enter camp as a favorite to claim one of the team's final rotation spots given his previous major-league experience, though he'll have to prove his health in order to do so.