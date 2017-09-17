Orioles' Chris Tillman: Remains rotation option down stretch
Manager Buck Showalter said that Tillman is still an option to rejoin the rotation, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports. "We're trying to put our best foot forward every day, and Chris could be that," Showalter said. "I would like to get him a start or some starts before the year is over, and I think that will present itself,"
The right-hander has pitched in just two games since being moved to the bullpen Sept. 7. Tillman has lost most, if not all, of his fantasy value this year, just a campaign removed from tying a career high with 16 wins. Another start or two would make him a viable punt play in daily leagues, though.
