Orioles' Chris Tillman: Returns from disabled list and DFA'd

Tillman (back) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday and designated for assignment by the Orioles.

Tillman has been on the shelf since mid-May due to a lower-back strain and made six minor-league rehab appearances over the last month, allowing 22 runs (20 earned) on 36 hits over 26.2 innings. The move seemed like an inevitability for the Orioles, as the 30-year-old's 10.46 ERA and 2.21 WHIP prior to suffering the injury made it difficult to justify a spot on the 40-man roster. Tillman will decide within the next few days whether to remain in the organization at Triple-A Norfolk or take his chances in free agency, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.