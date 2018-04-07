Orioles' Chris Tillman: Roughed up by Yankees on Saturday
Tillman (0-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks over 5.1 innings while striking out three.
The right-hander threw only 58 of 106 pitches for strikes in an erratic performance, and it looks like Tillman's 2017 control problems have carried forward into 2018. The Orioles' lack of alternatives on the 40-man roster will buy the veteran some time to try and sort things out, however. He gets another tough road start Friday against the Red Sox.
