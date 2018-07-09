Orioles' Chris Tillman: Scheduled for fifth rehab start
Tillman (back) is slated to make a start for High-A Frederick -- the fifth of his current rehab assingment -- on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Tillman's back checked out fine during a 45-pitch bullpen session Sunday, so he'll be ready what could be his final rehab start prior to being activated from the 10-day disabled list. The right-hander covered six innings in his last outing for Triple-A Norfolk and said he wants to work into the seventh or eighth inning Tuesday. If all goes according to plan, Tillman would likely be ready to rejoin the Orioles as soon as Sunday, though it's more likely the big club waits until after the All-Star break to reinstate him.
