Orioles' Chris Tillman: Scheduled to start Thursday
Tillman is scheduled to start Thursday against the Royals, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It was originally thought that Tillman would have his turn in the rotation skipped this week thanks to a team off-day Monday, but manager Buck Showalter wanted to afford Kevin Gausman some extra rest after going nine innings in his previous start, so Tillman will get the ball for Thursday's series finale while Gausman's start is pushed back. The 30-year-old has struggled to a 9.24 ERA through six starts (25.1 innings) this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Pushed back in pitching schedule•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Lit up in loss to Angels•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Throws seven one-hit innings•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Serves up three homers in Saturday's loss•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Allows six runs in two innings•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Roughed up by Yankees on Saturday•
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...