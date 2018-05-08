Orioles' Chris Tillman: Scheduled to start Thursday

Tillman is scheduled to start Thursday against the Royals, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It was originally thought that Tillman would have his turn in the rotation skipped this week thanks to a team off-day Monday, but manager Buck Showalter wanted to afford Kevin Gausman some extra rest after going nine innings in his previous start, so Tillman will get the ball for Thursday's series finale while Gausman's start is pushed back. The 30-year-old has struggled to a 9.24 ERA through six starts (25.1 innings) this season.