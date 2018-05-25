Orioles' Chris Tillman: Scheduled to throw Sunday
Tillman (back) is expected to throw off a flat mound Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tillman will throw for the first time since suffering a back strain. He still has a long way to go, as he'll likely need to progress through a throwing program and then complete a minor-league rehab stint before a return can be considered.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Headed to extended spring training Thursday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: No progress yet in recovery•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Lands on DL with back injury•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Shelled again Thursday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Scheduled to start Thursday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Pushed back in pitching schedule•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...