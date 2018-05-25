Orioles' Chris Tillman: Scheduled to throw Sunday

Tillman (back) is expected to throw off a flat mound Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tillman will throw for the first time since suffering a back strain. He still has a long way to go, as he'll likely need to progress through a throwing program and then complete a minor-league rehab stint before a return can be considered.

