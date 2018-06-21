Orioles' Chris Tillman: Second rehab outing coming next week

Tillman (back) is expected to take the mound with Low-A Delmarva on Monday for his second minor-league rehab appearance, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Tillman made his first rehab start with short-season Aberdeen on Wednesday, which went by without any problems. The right-hander will build up his arm during Monday's anticipated outing, tossing approximately four innings or 60 pitches. Expect Tillman to require at least one more minor-league start following Monday's appearance before returning to Baltimore.