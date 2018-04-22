Orioles' Chris Tillman: Serves up three homers in Saturday's loss
Tillman (0-4) took the loss Saturday agains the Indians, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings of work. He struck out five.
Tillman was killed by home runs in Saturday's contest, giving up three homers: one to Yan Gomes, one to Jose Ramirez and another to Yonder Alonso. Fortunately they were all solo shots, but it didn't really matter what he did given that Mike Clevinger threw a complete game shutout for the opposing team. Tillman now sports a 9.87 ERA on the season, a figure he'll look to improve in his next start Thursday against Tampa Bay.
