Orioles' Chris Tillman: Shelled again Thursday
Tillman (1-5) was tagged for six runs (five earned) in just 1.1 innings Thursday against the Royals. He allowed four hits, walked three batters, and was credited with a no-decision.
The Orioles' bats bailed out Tillman in terms of not taking another loss, but this was yet another disastrous outing for the veteran. His velocity was sitting in the high-80s on his fastball and only touched 90 twice. Location was another issue; he walked two of the first three batters he faced and gave up a grand slam to fall into a 4-0 hole before recording the first out of the ballgame. Thursday marked Tillman's second straight start in which he failed to make it out of the second inning and it's unclear if he'll be able to hang onto his rotation spot.
