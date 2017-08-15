Orioles' Chris Tillman: Showing signs of improved mechanics
Manager Buck Showalter said he believes the "arrow is pointed up" for Tillman after watching the right-hander retire all four batters he faced Sunday in his first-ever relief appearance, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Tillman was moved to the bullpen with hopes that he can fix mechanical issues that have led to a career-worst campaign thus far. "I'm not going to get into some of the things they've been working on, but he got down the hill. His angle was better," Showalter said. Both, player and coach, are hopeful Tillman can get back to contributing as a starter before season's end.
