Orioles' Chris Tillman: Sim game on tap
Tillman will throw another simulated game before seeing live spring action, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's been nearly two weeks since Tillman re-signed with Baltimore, and he appears to be closing in on his first spring appearance. Though he struggled tremendously last season -- both due to injury and giving up the long ball -- Tillman is still expected to compete for a back-end rotation spot.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Re-signs with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Allows four through four in spot start•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Starting Sunday against Tampa Bay•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Remains rotation option down stretch•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Moves to bullpen•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Lasts just four frames against Jays•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....