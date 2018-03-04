Orioles' Chris Tillman: Sim game on tap

Tillman will throw another simulated game before seeing live spring action, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's been nearly two weeks since Tillman re-signed with Baltimore, and he appears to be closing in on his first spring appearance. Though he struggled tremendously last season -- both due to injury and giving up the long ball -- Tillman is still expected to compete for a back-end rotation spot.

