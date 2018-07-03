Orioles' Chris Tillman: Slated to make another rehab start
Tillman (back) will start again for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Tillman hasn't gotten out of the fourth inning in any of his rehab starts, so it's no surprise that he'll make at least one more. He had an ugly 10.46 ERA in seven starts at the major-league level prior to his injury, and it's not clear if the Orioles will want him back on the roster any time soon, let alone in the rotation.
