Orioles' Chris Tillman: Starting Sunday against Tampa Bay
Tillman is starting Sunday's game against the Rays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Dylan Bundy had been scheduled to start Sunday, but the Orioles opted to make a last-minute change to Tillman. Tillman has started 18 games for Baltimore this season, over which he's 81.1 innings and thrown for an 8.08 ERA.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Remains rotation option down stretch•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Moves to bullpen•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Lasts just four frames against Jays•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Allows six runs in no-decision Monday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Next start to come Monday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Walks six in no-decision versus Angels•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...