Orioles' Chris Tillman: Starting Sunday against Tampa Bay

Tillman is starting Sunday's game against the Rays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Dylan Bundy had been scheduled to start Sunday, but the Orioles opted to make a last-minute change to Tillman. Tillman has started 18 games for Baltimore this season, over which he's 81.1 innings and thrown for an 8.08 ERA.

