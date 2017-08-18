Orioles' Chris Tillman: Staying in bullpen for now

Tillman is more likely to return to the starting rotation when rosters expand next month, opposed to any time soon, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Although he may make a spot start in August, fantasy owners shouldn't expect Tillman to be a consistent option in the near future. The Orioles need bullpen depth, and until September callups arrive, the right-hander will continue working through his mechanical issues from the bullpen.