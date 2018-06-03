Orioles' Chris Tillman: Still throwing bullpens
Tillman (back) has been throwing bullpen sessions at the Orioles' spring training facility in Florida, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tillman is inching closer to heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, which would mark the final step in his recovery from a lower-back strain that has kept him sidelined since May 11. He'll need to do more than prove his health while on his rehab assignment; manager Buck Showalter said the 30-year-old will need to produce serviceable results in the minors before the Orioles feel comfortable bringing him back. "He'll go out on rehab and take some starts there and he's going to have to show us not only that he's healthy, but he's doing something different than he was doing here before he left," Showalter said. "I feel confident that he's going to be able to do that.
More News
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Scheduled to throw Sunday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Headed to extended spring training Thursday•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: No progress yet in recovery•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Lands on DL with back injury•
-
Orioles' Chris Tillman: Shelled again Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...