Orioles' Chris Tillman: Still throwing bullpens

Tillman (back) has been throwing bullpen sessions at the Orioles' spring training facility in Florida, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tillman is inching closer to heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, which would mark the final step in his recovery from a lower-back strain that has kept him sidelined since May 11. He'll need to do more than prove his health while on his rehab assignment; manager Buck Showalter said the 30-year-old will need to produce serviceable results in the minors before the Orioles feel comfortable bringing him back. "He'll go out on rehab and take some starts there and he's going to have to show us not only that he's healthy, but he's doing something different than he was doing here before he left," Showalter said. "I feel confident that he's going to be able to do that.