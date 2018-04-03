Orioles' Chris Tillman: Takes loss against Astros

Tillman (0-1) took the loss against Houston on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits with four walks and no strikeouts in just four innings.

It wasn't exactly an encouraging start to the season for the veteran right-hander, with the zero strikeouts representing perhaps the most troubling aspect of an overall lackluster stat line. Tillman only started seven games last year due to injuries and had a 7.84 ERA in his 93.0 innings. He would be a risky fantasy play anyway at this point, but if he doesn't put it together soon, he could lose his spot in Baltimore's rotation altogether.