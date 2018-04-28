Orioles' Chris Tillman: Throws seven one-hit innings
Tillman (1-4) earned his first win of the season by allowing only one hit and two walks over seven shutout innings, and striking out five in Friday's 6-0 win over the Tigers.
Tillman had yet to allow fewer than four runs or seven hits in each of his first four starts of the season, but he managed to turn in a gem against the Tigers on Friday. The 30-year-old now has a 7.03 ERA and 1.81 WHIP and only 13 strikeouts over 24.1 innings.
