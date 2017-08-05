Orioles' Chris Tillman: Ticketed for bullpen
Tillman has been moved to the bullpen, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
He will be available for relief work beginning Sunday. The writing for this move had been on the wall, as Tillman hasn't looked anything like a viable major-league starter for some time, dating back to last year even. Tillman will likely work primarily in mop-up duty for the time being.
