Orioles' Chris Tillman: To throw rehab game Sunday

Tillman (back) is slated to start Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The plan is for Tillman to make another minor-league start, although with Andrew Cashner (neck) likely shut down until after the All-Star break, Baltimore will need a spot starter Sunday against the Rangers. Tillman could be an option to make the start, although an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.

