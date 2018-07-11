Orioles' Chris Tillman: To throw rehab outing Sunday
Tillman (back) is slated to start Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The plan is for Tillman to make another minor-league start, although with Andrew Cashner (neck) likely shut down until after the All-Star break, Baltimore will need a spot starter Sunday against the Rangers. Tillman could be an option to make the start, although an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.
