Orioles' Chris Tillman: Tosses bullpen session

Tillman (back) threw a 35-pitch bullpen Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Tillman continues to progress, as he threw for the first time since the injury Sunday and he's since progressed to a bullpen session. The Orioles will likely assess the injury following his latest throwing session in order to determine when he can begin a rehab assignment.

