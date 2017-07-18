Orioles' Chris Tillman: Tosses quality start in no-decision Monday
Tillman tossed six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision Sunday against the Rangers, allowing two hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Tillman got in a spot of trouble early on, allowing an RBI double to Jonathan Lucroy in the second inning, but he settled down thereafter and coasted through the next four frames. The four walks tied a season high -- a result of just six first-pitch strikes to 23 batters -- but eight groundball outs helped keep the Texas offense from taking full advantage. Tillman's quality start will come as a positive sign for his fantasy prospects as well as the Orioles, as he'd delivered a series of lackluster results prior to the All-Star break, but he'll still carry a hefty 7.20 ERA into a difficult matchup with the Astros on Saturday.
