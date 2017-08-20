Orioles' Chris Tillman: Walks six in no-decision versus Angels

Tillman allowed four runs on four hits and six walks across across 5.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Angels. He struck out two.

Tillman was his own worst enemy in this one, throwing fewer than 50 percent of his pitches for strikes while setting a season high in free passes. He had worked in relief in each of his previous two outings, but Sunday's unconvincing performance did little to stake his claim to a renewed spot in the rotation. Tillman is tentatively scheduled to face the Red Sox on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if he will shift back to the bullpen in the near future.