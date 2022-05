Vallimont was claimed off waivers by the Orioles and optioned to Double-A Bowie on Wednesday.

Vallimont began the season at Double-A Wichita and posted a 9.95 ERA and 2.68 WHIP in 19 innings over seven appearances (six starts). He was cast off the Twins' 40-man roster Saturday but will now attempt to carve out a role in Bowie.