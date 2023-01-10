site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Chris Vallimont: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vallimont cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Tuesday.
The right-hander had been removed from the 40-man roster a week ago but will remain in the organization. Vallimont posted a 5.63 ERA between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk last season.
