The Reds traded Encarnacion-Strand to the Orioles on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Encarnacion-Strand failed to make the Reds' Opening Day roster and was DFA'd by the team this past Wednesday. He'll get a new opportunity with the Orioles, and while he's been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk, Encarnacion-Strand could see some major-league action at first base due to the absence of Ryan Mountcastle (foot). Across 10 games in Triple-A this season, Encarnacion-Strand has gone 8-for-36 (.222) with five runs scored, two homers and eight RBI.