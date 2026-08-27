Encarnacion-Strand went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Cardinals.

Encarnacion-Strand supplied an RBI single to open the scoring as part of the Orioles' five-run first inning, and he plated the winning run on a double in the ninth. That's back-to-back multi-hit efforts for the infielder to open Baltimore's series in St. Louis, though he went 0-for-15 across his five games before that. Overall, he's batting .264 with an .820 OPS, seven home runs, six doubles, 27 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base across 114 plate appearances this year.