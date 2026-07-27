Orioles' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Giving way to Mayo on Monday

Encarnacion-Strand is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Coby Mayo will receive the nod at third base Monday, but Encarnacion-Strand may have at least temporarily leapfrogged him on the depth chart at third base following a hot start at the plate to begin his tenure with the Orioles. Since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on July 16, Encarnacion-Strand is hitting .370 with three home runs and nine RBI across 30 plate appearances. Though Encarnacion-Strand could be a strong source of power while he's playing regularly, fantasy managers should anticipate a sharp downturn in his batting average, after he had struck out at a 30.4 percent clip over a larger sample of 260 plate appearances at Norfolk prior to his promotion.