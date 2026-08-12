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Orioles' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Homer, three hits in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Encarnacion-Strand tallied his second three-hit effort of the campaign, highlighted by a mammoth 460-foot blast off Bailey Ober in the third inning. It was a needed performance for the 26-year-old, as he's seen his playing time diminish after entering Tuesday in a 2-for-21 skid to open August. Overall, he's slashing .271/.328/.525 with four homers, 13 RBI, six runs scored and one steal across just 65 major-league plate appearances this season.

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