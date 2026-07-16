Orioles' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Joins big-league roster

The Orioles recalled Encarnacion-Strand from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion-Strand will fill the 26-man roster spot vacated by Blaze Alexander after he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left hand. Acquired from the Reds back in April, Encarnacion-Strand has slashed .273/.309/.555 with 17 homers, 48 RBI, 35 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 12:77 BB:K across 257 plate appearances with Norfolk this season. He can play some third base but mostly played first base during his time with Cincinnati the previous three campaigns.