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Orioles' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Joins big-league roster

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Orioles recalled Encarnacion-Strand from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion-Strand will fill the 26-man roster spot vacated by Blaze Alexander after he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left hand. Acquired from the Reds back in April, Encarnacion-Strand has slashed .273/.309/.555 with 17 homers, 48 RBI, 35 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 12:77 BB:K across 257 plate appearances with Norfolk this season. He can play some third base but mostly played first base during his time with Cincinnati the previous three campaigns.

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