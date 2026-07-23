Orioles' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Mashes second homer in matinee

Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 6-3 loss to the Red Sox during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Encarnacion-Strand has made an immediate impact since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, going 6-for-16 with two home runs and four RBI over four games for the Orioles thus far. With Blaze Alexander (hand) and Samuel Basallo (shoulder) both on the injured list, the door is open for Encarnacion-Strand to claim a steady role either at third base or designated hitter if he continues to wield a hot bat.